Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

