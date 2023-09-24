Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,247.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 611,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $19.81 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $449.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.