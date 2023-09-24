Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.51

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.51 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 78.70 ($0.97). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 77.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 760,089 shares traded.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £480.07 million, a PE ratio of -7,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.61.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -60,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2022 comprised 100 assets let to 33 tenants with a total value of £867.7 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.