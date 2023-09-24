iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Castle Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

