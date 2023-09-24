DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.88

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.08). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 531,963 shares.

The company has a market cap of £50.59 million, a P/E ratio of -710.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.59.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

