DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

