T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.70.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

