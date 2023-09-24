Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 524 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $362,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $48.11 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

