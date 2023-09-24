SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Trimmed by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,013 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

