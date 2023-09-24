Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

