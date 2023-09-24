3,006 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

