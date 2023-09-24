Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

