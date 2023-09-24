Joystick Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.16 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014582 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,615.82 or 1.00026328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

