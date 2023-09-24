Presearch (PRE) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $54,816.16 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

