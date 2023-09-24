XSGD Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002714 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $450,348.04 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

