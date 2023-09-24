Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.70 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00008386 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and $22.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.29152289 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $22,717,808.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

