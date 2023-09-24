Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 26,920 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MTUM stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.