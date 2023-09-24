Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.