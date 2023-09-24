Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,145 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 6.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $132.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

