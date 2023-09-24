Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

