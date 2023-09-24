Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

