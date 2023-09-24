Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.