Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,031 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 343.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

