DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DKS opened at $110.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

