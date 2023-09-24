Beldex (BDX) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $187.52 million and $3.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.42 or 0.05989077 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,700,289 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,280,289 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

