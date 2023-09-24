Tellor (TRB) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $86.28 million and approximately $22.99 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for $35.25 or 0.00132504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,370 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
