Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $337,735.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,605.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00243153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.00784625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00537237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00117899 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

