Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,785 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 699,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,350 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $11,870,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

GLDM stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.