Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

