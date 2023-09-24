Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $388,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

