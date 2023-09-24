iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.