Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Holdings Decreased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

