Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 884 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

