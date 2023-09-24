Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.83 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.