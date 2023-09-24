Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $685,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 480,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

