Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 755 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

