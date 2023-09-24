Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOCT opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

