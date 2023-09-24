Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 27,511 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

