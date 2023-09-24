Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

