Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

