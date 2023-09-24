Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

