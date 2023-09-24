James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.56

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.56 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.69). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.69), with a volume of 38,990 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £904.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,411.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

James Halstead Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.