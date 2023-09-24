Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.84. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2,489 shares.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

