NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.04

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.04 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 87.60 ($1.09). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 220,528 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.00, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Will Hobman bought 22,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,742 ($108.29) per share, with a total value of £1,988,630.16 ($2,463,310.00). Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 14 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

