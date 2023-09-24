Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.20

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.20 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.45). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 202,628 shares.

Ilika Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 2.03.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

