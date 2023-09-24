Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.78

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.78 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 93.10 ($1.15). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.18), with a volume of 342,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.75. The company has a market cap of £123.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,375.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

