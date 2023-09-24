Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,240 shares traded.

Jones Soda Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

