Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.45

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $23.46. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 341,377 shares trading hands.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $42,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $8,148,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $6,436,000.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.