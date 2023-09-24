iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $160.31

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.31 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.02). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.94), with a volume of 417,406 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

iomart Group Stock Down 1.3 %

About iomart Group

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £175.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,616.67 and a beta of 0.56.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

