Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.69). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 70,791 shares changing hands.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55. The stock has a market cap of £228 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
